George Conrad Maier, 87 of Eau Claire passed away peacefully August 31, 2021 at home after a short battle with pancreatic cancer.
George was born August 15, 1934 in Milwaukee, WI to George and Susanna (nee Dormer) Maier. George resided in Milwaukee, Eau Claire, and then in Longmont, Colorado for many years before moving back to Eau Claire in 2019.
George is survived by his sister Suzanne Stark of Longmont, Colorado; his four children, Jim Maier of Eau Claire, JoAnne (Noe) Nunez of South Milwaukee, John (Brenda) Maier of Forestville, WI, and Sue (Chris) McDonald of Eau Claire, as well as 10 grandchildren; Tiffany (Carlos) Perez-Ferrando, Kelsey Kornaus, Luis Nunez, Mikayla McDonald, Joey Maier, Shannon McDonald, Sam Nunez, Lily Nunez, Cal McDonald and Noe Nunez Jr., and two great-grandchildren Vicent and Lucas Perez-Ferrando.
He was preceded in death by his parents George and Susanna Maier.
George was a kind man who always enjoyed the simple things in life. He truly loved spending time out in nature with his family, exploring hiking trails, outdoor barbeques, a gentle trout stream, and telling hunting stories. His backpack was always packed and he was ready at a moments notice to go on an adventure.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.