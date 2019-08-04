George Mueller

George M. Mueller, 95, formerly of Fall Creek, passed away in hospice care Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at the Augusta Health and Rehabilitation.
George Marvin Mueller, son of Julius and Paulina (Schlewitz) Mueller was born December 8, 1923 in Lincoln Township, rural Fall Creek. He was confirmed in 1938 at Peace Evangelical Reformed Church in Fall Creek. George attended country school and worked on the family farm until enlisting in the U.S. Army and served during W.W. 2 in Germany. After his honorable discharge he returned to Fall Creek and on Dec. 23, 1946, he began a 39 year career with Eau Claire Electric. He soon became a qualified driver for the company and was responsible for the care of the trucks and winch equipment, and served as an assistant on the ground crew. He totaled nearly 33 years without a lost-time accident.
George had lived all his life on the home farm in Lincoln Township until he was united in marriage to Ivis (Planert) Wathke on Feb. 16, 1960 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Altoona. He then moved just a short distance away to her home. George was a loving husband and caregiver to Ivis and enjoyed his role as step father and grandpa. After he retired he had time to fish, hunt, cut wood, watch and feed his many birds, and play cards with family and friends. He loved nature and had a soft spot for pets, especially his cats. For the past 2 years George had been a resident of the Augusta Health and Rehabilitation and 4 years prior to that had made his home at the Fall Creek Nursing Home. George was a member of the Fall Creek American Legion Post 376.
All you knew and loved George will fondly remember him as an honest, hard working, and soft spoken gentleman. His family and friends have lost a true legend and he will be dearly missed by his 2 sisters, Hazel Kuhnert and Arlene (Don) Aldrich all of Fall Creek; step-great grandsons, Ethan and Chayston Wathke; Ivis’s niece, Darlene (Clarence) Bignell of Knapp; neighbor and special friend, John Weisenberger of Fall Creek; and several other nieces and nephews.
George was preceded in death by his parents; wife Ivis in 1998; step-son Rodney Wathke in 2008; step-grandson Randy Wathke in 2005; brothers, Morris (Elsie) Mueller, Frank (Mildred and Joyce) Mueller, Edgar Mueller in infancy; sisters, Hilda (James) Anderson, Grace (Gale) Weber, and Phyllis (Ed) Landis.
A visitation will be held Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Fall Creek, where funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday at the church, with Pastor Carlton Kangas officiating. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery in Eau Claire. The family is assisted by Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta.
The family would like to thank the staff of the Augusta Health and Rehabilitation and St. Croix Hospice for the care and support given to George.
