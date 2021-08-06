George A. Patrow, 81, of Eau Claire, passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021, with his loving wife Judy by his side, at Dove Healthcare West under the care of St. Croix Hospice.
George was born August 1, 1939, in Eau Claire to George and Genevieve (Larsen) Patrow. He is a 1957 graduate of Regis Catholic High School. He furthered his education at UW-Stout.
He married Mary Newton in 1960 and they later divorced. He married Judy Manke Strader on June 5, 1993, in Eau Claire.
George is survived by his wife, Judy of Eau Claire; children, Matthew (Sue Simons) of Jim Falls, Troy (Kathryn) of Eau Claire, Leslie (Steve Gilbertson) of Durand; stepchildren, Anthony Strader of Mesa, AZ and Tammy (Don) LeDoux of Menomonie; 9 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; sister, Gloria Koshoshek of Las Cruces, NM; brother-in-law, Jerry Meany of MN and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Gregory; granddaughter, Christina; brothers, Gordon and Mark; sister, Gail Meany.
George served honorably in the US Army and was called up during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He then worked in maintenance for 40 years at the paper mill in Eau Claire.
In his retirement, George loved spending time at his cabin on Nelson Lake in Hayward. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, four wheeling, traveling, playing bingo and going to the casino.
Judy and the family would like to thank Dove Healthcare West for taking such great care of George over the last 3 years and also to the nurses of St. Croix Hospice who took care of him over his last few months of life.
A memorial service will be held at 12 noon on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center, 1717 Devney Drive, Altoona. Visitation will be held that morning from 10 AM until the time of service. Inurnment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in honor of George can be given to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.chippewavalleycremation.com