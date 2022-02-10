George Gerald Przybilla, age 84, of Whitehall passed away following a lengthy illness stemming from a 2015 farm accident on Monday, February 7, 2022 in the Gundersen Tri-County Hospital in Whitehall, surrounded by his loving family.
George was born on February 25, 1937 in Whitehall to Joe and Cecilia (Marsolek) Przybilla, the youngest of six children. He took over the family farm at the age of sixteen when his father passed away. He also worked as a lumberjack in the hills of Trempealeau County and Missoula, MT with his horse, Bill, who he spoke of often.
In 1962 he met and married the love of his life, Connie Miller.
George was a farmer who worked hard, a breadwinner who provided, a husband who loved his wife and a father who loved his children. He was an early adopter of new methods and technologies and always wanted to push his farming to the “next level.” He was one of the first farmers in the area to have an irrigation system which he built and developed himself. When he grew frustrated with his farming equipment and machinery, he would study it and then build his own version, handmaking the parts. He did all this before computers and the internet.
George also had a love for hunting and fishing and often took friends and family out west on hunting trips. He had a keen love and appreciation for his land and made ATV trails and fishing ponds for his grandchildren to enjoy with him. George was successful in life despite being deaf. He navigated his hearing loss with grace and determination. At the age of 62, he learned to dance with his dear friend, Ken Colby, turning up the volume of the music and feeling the vibrations on the floor. In the years that followed, he and Connie spent many evenings out dancing with friends.
George is survived by his wife, Connie; a son, Greg (Angel); their children, Charlie and Cassidy and Angel’s children, Cailyn and Shay; a daughter, Cindy (partner Terry); and her children, Alexandra and Ariel.
In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by a son, Michael George, and five siblings.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 12 at 1 p.m. in the United Methodist Church with burial in the Lincoln Cemetery both in Whitehall. Pastor Tom Elliott will officiate.
Visitation will be Friday, Feb. 11 from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Jack Funeral Home in Whitehall and also one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.
George’s family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to the staff at the Grand View Care Center in Blair and the Gundersen Tri-County Hospital in Whitehall for their loving care of him, especially in his final days.
The Jack Funeral Home in Whitehall is assisting the family with arrangements.