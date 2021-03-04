George A. Risler, 85, of Eau Claire, passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021, at his home.
George was born on December 6, 1935, in Rock Falls, WI, to Charles and Anna (Pichler) Risler. He enlisted in the US Navy and honorably served his country.
George worked at Pope & Talbot paper mill as a pipe fitter for 30+ years, retiring in 1996. He enjoyed cooking for all his family and friends, going fishing, hunting, camping, bowling, woodworking and playing the harmonica and guitar. You could always find him in the garage or basement tinkering with something!
George is survived by his wife, Donna (maiden name, Fallon); six children, Steven (Lyn) Risler, Colleen Risler Smith, Allen (Susan) Risler, David Risler (Susan Seyller-Conroy), Jamie Fallon and Janelle Kexel (Chuck Davis); nine grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; four sisters, Darlene Spehle, Charlotte Johnson, Kathleen Risler and Sharon Schuh.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Janet (maiden name, Stearns); son, Brian Risler; three sisters, Shirley Risler, Norma Grill and Phyllis Geigle; and a brother, Romaine Risler.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the family are preferred.
A walk-through visitation will be held on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at the WEST CHAPEL location of Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 1405 N. Clairemont Ave. in Eau Claire, from 1 to 4 pm. Masks will be required at all times.
