At Sacred Heart Hospital, after receiving the Apostolic Pardon, George M. Walter, Jr. died Friday, July 16, 2021 on a favorite feast day – Our Lady of Mt. Carmel – as a devotee of wearing the brown scapular for life and especially this recent bout with pneumonia and complications. He would say “pray the rosary and the Divine Mercy Chaplet.”
George was born in Eau Claire, WI, in 1940 to George M. Walter, Sr. and Louise A. (Kamps) Walter. He was raised with his siblings, Tom (Martha), Mark (Sandra), Kathleen Bebout, Susan (David) Wessel, Michael (Ann) and John (Kelly) Walter, all of whom survive.
George graduated in 1959 from St. Meinrad Seminary High School in southern Indiana, traveling by train to attend. He took some college level classes before joining the National Guard. His favorite work was with family at the Walter Brewing Company. He owned Minute Man Liquor and then went on to manage the “spirits department” for Consumers Co-op (Mega Foods).
George married his beloved Mary Jo Lippert on June 8, 1963. They were married for 58 years, spending the first two years as Extension Lay Volunteers at Catholic parishes in Lander, WY and Collinsville, OK. They became a family with the addition of David, Paul, Laura, Lou Ann, Sheila, Geoffrey, and Brian; sadly losing David (plus friends, Kevin Black and Ricky Torgrimson) in a fiery crash on April 25, 1986 caused by a 5x convicted drunk driver. George so enjoyed being a grandpa to 15 grandchildren.
In retirement, he drove for Tender Care for 13 years. He loved to cook. The Knights of Columbus were his pride and joy as, together with his best friend, Duke Knauf, formed the 4th Degree Assembly in Eau Claire, being permitted by Bp. Fulton J. Sheen to use his name for the Assembly. George also promoted the Red Vests. He was on the K.C. State Team in Western WI for over 10 years, promoting the 4th Degree. Additionally, he served on the Pro-Life Committee.
In lieu of flowers, please offer Masses or donate to the Pro-Life effort of choice to SAVE THE BABIES.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until the time of the service at the church. Entombment will take place at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Resurrection Chapel Mausoleum.
George’s family would like to thank Dr. Kidess and all the great staff and nurses at Sacred Heart Hospital, especially in CCU.
