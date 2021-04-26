George “Bud” Wozney, 87, of Whitehall, died Thursday, April 22, 2021 in St. Croix Hospice care at Pigeon Falls Health Care Center, Pigeon Falls.
Bud was born April 2, 1934 in Poker Coulee, Trempealeau County, to George A. and Valeria (Marsolek) Wozney. He married Shirley Halverson August 3, 1957 in Milwaukee.
Bud worked in sales at GTC Motor Parts in Whitehall and at Desco Construction as an equipment operator. He was a member of Local 49. After retirement, he was a caretaker for Trempealeau County Housing Authority. He loved spending time with his grandkids and great grandkids. Bud enjoyed camping and fishing on Bear Lake in Haugen, Wis. for many years. He loved playing horseshoes and going for walks around town.
He was a Packer, Badger and Brewer fan. He enjoyed coffee with his friends. He loved his grand dogs and his boat.
Bud served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church, Whitehall.
Bud is survived by his wife, Shirley of Whitehall; son, Chuck Wozney of Whitehall; two daughters, Kaye (Mark) Koxlien of Eau Claire and Lori (Rick) Paulson of Whitehall; six grandchildren, Erinn (Aaron) Smith, Emily (Matt) Schweitzer, Andrea (Sam) Johnson, Jacob Paulson, Nicholas (Brittany) Paulson and Michael (fiancée Jaci Symitczek) Paulson; sister Phyllis Moen of So. Milwaukee; 13 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Edmund and Raymond Wozney and sister, Betty Weibel.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 30, 2021 at St. John’s Catholic Church, Whitehall. Burial, with military rites, will be in Lincoln Cemetery, Whitehall.
Visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to Mass.
Bud’s family would like to extend their thanks to St. Croix Hospice for all of the support and care during this difficult time.
