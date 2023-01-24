Georgia Mae (Schlegel) Larsen, age 75, of Menomonie, WI. passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 17, 2023.
Georgia was born on December 5, 1947, to George Edward and Zella Mae (Joos) Schlegel in Black River Falls, WI. She grew-up on the family farm outside of Melrose, WI. After high school, Georgia went on to earn a Bachelor of Science in Textile Science from the University of Wisconsin–Stout and completed coursework towards a master’s degree in chemistry at the University of Idaho.
In 1971 Georgia married Steven “Lars” Lee Larsen and they had one daughter. Holding a variety of jobs during her years, Georgia was most proud to have been a small business owner–opening and running Larsen Repair, a tractor repair shop, with her husband until his death.
Georgia was an active member of New Hope Lutheran Church, always there with a smile to help at various functions and events. After retiring, she enjoyed volunteering at the Mabel Tainter theater and nourished her love of music by attending community concerts in the area.
Georgia is survived by daughter Roberta (Dan Nied) Larsen of Findlay, OH; grandchildren Frederikka “Rikka” Nied, and Lawrence “Lars” Nied; three sisters and one brother: Myra (Steve) Douglass, of CA, Alice (Jim) Cardella, of MI., Paula (Mike) Bondarinko, of WI, and Edward (Glender) Schlegel, MT. She is further survived by an aunt and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Georgia was preceded in death by her husband, Steve Larsen, and her parents, George and Zella Schlegel.
Memorial services will be held on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at the New Hope Lutheran Church in Downsville with Pastor Judy Kincaid officiating. Family and friends are welcome at the church one hour prior to the service on Tuesday. The service will be streamed via the church’s Facebook page for those unable to attend in person.