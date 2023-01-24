Georgia Mae (Schlegel) Larsen, age 75, of Menomonie, WI. passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 17, 2023.

Georgia was born on December 5, 1947, to George Edward and Zella Mae (Joos) Schlegel in Black River Falls, WI. She grew-up on the family farm outside of Melrose, WI. After high school, Georgia went on to earn a Bachelor of Science in Textile Science from the University of Wisconsin–Stout and completed coursework towards a master’s degree in chemistry at the University of Idaho.

