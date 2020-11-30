Georgia J. Wollum, age 82 of Rock Falls, died Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Dove Healthcare West in Eau Claire.
Georgia was born on November 30, 1937 in Iola to Adolph and Minnie (Beyer) Thulien and was a graduate of Iola high School. Following her graduation, she was employed by Scandinavia Telephone Company, working as an operator and in the business office. On June 14, 1958 Georgia was united in marriage to Eddie “Don” Wollum at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Iola. After marriage, they lived on a dairy farm in Rock Falls. In 1994, they hosted a Century Farm Celebration for relatives and friends. They also hosted the Dunn County Dairy Breakfast in 1999.
Georgia was a member of the Rock Creek Lutheran Church, serving in several positions in the Women’s Group and also on the church council. She enjoyed quilting at the church for Lutheran World Relief. She worked for 35 years at the election polls. Georgia also enjoyed cooking and baking for family and friends.
Georgia enjoyed watching the Wisconsin Badgers and Green Bay Packers and local sporting events. She liked traveling with her husband, Don. Together they traveled to Norway, it was one of her most memorable trips. While there, Georgia met many of her Norwegian relatives.
Geogia is survived by her children; Daniel of Rock Falls, David of Durand, Mark of Rock Falls and Andrea Wollum of Rock Falls, two brothers; Allen Thulien of Iola and Jim (Sue) Thulien of Scandinavia, brother-in-law; Orvin (Lenora) Wollum of Eau Claire, sister-in-law; Jeanine Helwig of Eau Claire, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband; Don, son; Michael, sister-in-law; Ethel Thulien and brother-in-law; Jerome Wollum.
The family would like to thank the staff at Dove West Healthcare for the last two years of loving care they provided to Mom.
Private family services will be held and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at Rock Creek Lutheran Church in Rock Falls.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is serving the family.
