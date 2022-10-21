The always dapper Jerry Bement took his final steps on the runway of life Friday, October 14, 2022, at his residence in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Jerry was born to Harry W. Bement and Hazel I (Swift) Bement on July 24, 1932, at Sacred Heart Hospital. The great depression forced a bleak existence upon young families; especially those with a child like Jerry, born with special needs. Jerry persevered and made the best of what life dealt him, learning early on that a genuine smile broke many barriers.
An avid walker who often logged ten miles a day, Jerry rarely missed the chance to befriend people. The staff at Savers, Festival foods and restaurants too numerous to mention knew him by name and greeted him with big hugs. The Round Table Ladies (as Jerry named them) and the property manager at his residence were more than his friends. They were his family. Their watchful eyes and kind hearts allowed him his final wish: to pass peacefully at home. His family will never forget the love and care the Round Table Ladies showed him.
Despite a long life straddling the poverty line, Jerry was quick to help others, especially if they were hungry. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Feed My People Food Bank or other local organizations that assist with food insecurity.
Jerry is survived by his sister, Marlene (Jerry) Schneider of Chippewa Falls; nephews, Greg (Linda) Schneider, David (Cindy) Schneider, Paul Schneider, all of Eau Claire, Steven Schneider of New Haven, CT and Niece Elaine (Randy) Proue of Chippewa Falls; great-nieces, Dawn Schwetz, Aimee Haines, Denalyn Schneider, Tiffany Franklin, and Daytona Schneider; and great-nephews, Nate Cyr, Josef Schneider and Dalton Schneider.
Great Uncle Jerry will be greatly missed by the littlest people in his life Charlie and Ayla Haines, as well as four-legged buddy, Cleo.
Jerry’s Celebration of Life will be Sunday, October 30, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. at the London Square Apartment Community Room, 3300 London Rd., Eau Claire, WI 54701. A luncheon will be provided.