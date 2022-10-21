Bement, Gerald.jpg

The always dapper Jerry Bement took his final steps on the runway of life Friday, October 14, 2022, at his residence in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Jerry was born to Harry W. Bement and Hazel I (Swift) Bement on July 24, 1932, at Sacred Heart Hospital. The great depression forced a bleak existence upon young families; especially those with a child like Jerry, born with special needs. Jerry persevered and made the best of what life dealt him, learning early on that a genuine smile broke many barriers.

An avid walker who often logged ten miles a day, Jerry rarely missed the chance to befriend people. The staff at Savers, Festival foods and restaurants too numerous to mention knew him by name and greeted him with big hugs. The Round Table Ladies (as Jerry named them) and the property manager at his residence were more than his friends. They were his family. Their watchful eyes and kind hearts allowed him his final wish: to pass peacefully at home. His family will never forget the love and care the Round Table Ladies showed him.

