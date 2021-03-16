Gerald Bergerson

Gerald “Java” Bergerson, 94, of Strum, went home to God on March 13, 2021, at the Veterans’ Home in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, with his wife of 57 years by his side.
Java was born on January 5, 1927, in Bruce Valley, Strum, WI to Otto and Jennie (Spangberg) Bergerson. He graduated from Strum High School in 1944. He then enlisted and served in the U.S. Navy from 1944 until 1946. Following his military service, he attended UW-Madison. Thereafter, he worked as U.S. Postmaster in Strum and a Rural Mail Carrier in Strum and Osseo, retiring in 1989 after approximately 40 years of service.
Java married Jane (Hammerstad) Hulberg on February 23, 1964. They resided in Strum where they raised their three children, Daniel, Tina, and Mary. Java’s wife, Jane, and the family they created were his greatest love and joy.
Java also enjoyed golfing; reading; woodworking; stamp and coin collecting; bowling; the Packers, Brewers, and Giants; desserts, especially when eaten before the main course; and in his later years, quilting with his wife. Java was a humble man who was involved in many church and community activities.
He is survived by his wife, Jane; son, Daniel; daughter, Tina (Tony) Bourget; and daughter, Mary (Mike) Peterson; eight grandchildren, Angela Bergerson; Katie (Stephen) Vaughn; Victor, Dominic, Marcus and Elena Bourget; Donovan (Grace) Peterson; Sarah (Shane) Knudtson; seven great-grandchildren, Cora Rud; Marissa and Colin Olson; Aria and Adalyn Vaughn; Mila Odegard; and Henry Knudtson; sister, LaRayne Seguin; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Odell (Clara) Bergerson; Jarvis Bergerson; James (Evelyn) Bergerson; Laurie (Barbara Ann) Bergerson; sisters, Georgine (Clarence) Johnson; Lucille (Felix) Sobyak; Minerva Bergerson; Jane (Norman) Olson and Clarice Bergerson; and brother-in-law, Bradley Seguin.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Strum, WI, with Pastor Valerian Ahles officiating. The family will greet friends on Wednesday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service.
Due to COVID-related restrictions, facemasks and social distancing will be required, and space at the service will be limited. For those unable to attend, the service will be broadcast live on the church website at immanuel-strum.com/livestream and will remain available for 30 days.