Gerald Burr

Gerald Frank Lewis Burr, of Eau Claire, passed away on Thursday, March 11, 2021 in Altoona.
Gerald was born on July 16, 1924 in Fish Creek, WI to Newell and Georgiana (Bonville) Burr. Attended the local schools, Fish Creek Graded and Gibraltar High School. He graduated from Gibraltar High School in 1942. Gerald went on to attend Milwaukee State Teachers College. On April 16, 1943 he was inducted to the United States Navy and served during World War II as a member of the Naval Armed Guard, his job was a gunner on Merchant Ships carrying cargo to the allied troops based in England. He received an Honorable Discharge on February 10, 1946 with the rank of 3rd Class Gunners Mate.
He returned to Milwaukee State Teachers College that fall and then married Barbara Bergemann of Fish Creek on November 23, 1946 in Sturgeon Bay, WI. Gerald drove Street car in Milwaukee for 5 years, October 1950 – October 1955. He was hired by the State of Wisconsin as a State Trooper and was assigned to Patrol Marinette and Florence Counties from August 1956 – November 1963, and the rest of his career with the State was a Weights and Measures Inspector in the Eau Claire and surrounding area until his retirement in January 1987.
In 1967, Gerald joined the Knights of Columbus and held the duties of Grand Knight, District Deputy for 4 years. Diocesan Director for 3 years and 7 years as Coordinator of the ST. James KC Round Table. While District Deputy, he organized the Elmwood K.C. Council.
Gerald is preceded in death by his wife Barbara, daughter Mary Margaret, maternal and paternal grandparents, his parents, brothers: Eugene and his wife Eleanor, Donald, Dale and his wife Mary; and his sisters: Virginia and husband Earl Lavergne and Ann and husband Arthur Progar.
Gerald’s greatest love in life was his wife, children, grandchildren and his love of music. Many hours were spent around the piano with all the children and grandchildren joining in singing familiar songs and Christmas Hymns on Christmas Eve.
He is survived by 9 children: Steve (Judi) of Colfax, Randy of Eau Claire, Rich of Hopkins, MN, Phillip (Ruth) of Eau Claire, Cindy Quilling of Menomonie, Linda Kernen of New Richmond, Debra (Steve) Hodas of Pahrump, Nevada, Pam (Jerry) Burr-Dutter of Eau Claire and Wendy Burr of Eau Claire; 22 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren and 1 great great-grandchild.
A private memorial mass will be held at St. James the Greater Catholic Church with Fr. Tom Krieg officiating. Burial will take place in the Blossomberg Cemetery, Town of Gibraltar, Door County.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements.