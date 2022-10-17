Gerald “Gerry” Candell died peacefully in his home surrounded by family on October 12th at the age of 71.

Gerry was born in Eau Claire to William and Kathleen Candell. He grew up in Shawtown and kept his parents on their toes, and was the unofficial Mayor. He graduated from Regis in ’69. He enlisted into the Army Reserves on June 25th, 1970. He put in 20 years of service with the 397th Engineer Battalion Company C, where lifelong friendships were formed, and retired as “The Old Sarg.” He was also an Electrician for Candell Electric and a maintenance man for many years.

