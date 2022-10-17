Gerald “Gerry” Candell died peacefully in his home surrounded by family on October 12th at the age of 71.
Gerry was born in Eau Claire to William and Kathleen Candell. He grew up in Shawtown and kept his parents on their toes, and was the unofficial Mayor. He graduated from Regis in ’69. He enlisted into the Army Reserves on June 25th, 1970. He put in 20 years of service with the 397th Engineer Battalion Company C, where lifelong friendships were formed, and retired as “The Old Sarg.” He was also an Electrician for Candell Electric and a maintenance man for many years.
Gerry loved spending time with family, especially his grandkids, and got to meet his great-granddaughter days before his death. He enjoyed fixing and repairing anything he could for the minimal cost of a 12-pack. Fishing, mowing, swimming, driving his tractor and listening to music were the things he loved most.
Gerry is survived by his wife of 51 years, Patricia; three daughters, Beth (Don) Quick of Fairchild, America, Amy Candell of Longmont, CO, and Lisa (Joe) Brommer of Nelson, WI; 4 grandchildren, Sara Quick, Robert (Megan) Quick, Lucille Brommer and Joey Brommer; 1 great-grandchild, Amelia Quick; his brothers, Steve, Mick, Pat, Bill, Tim, Mark; sisters, Kathy Lecher and Jeanne; in-laws, Tom, Tony, Terry, Ted, Pam and Paula Bechel; and numerous in-laws. He is further survived by many nieces, nephew, and many friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, his father-in-law, Harry Bechel, and numerous other family and dear friends.
A visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home WEST CHAPEL, 1405 N. Clairemont Ave., Eau Claire. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at St. James the Greater Catholic Church, Eau Claire, with Father Tom Krieg officiating. Visitation will also be held one hour prior to the mass at the church. Inurnment will be at Lakeview Cemetery with military honors conducted by American Legion Post 53 and VFW 7232.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Service, Eau Claire, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.lenmarkfh.com.
