Gerald Carpenter

Gerald “Jerry” Joseph Carpenter, age 85, of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, passed away on September 19, 2020, after a short-term battle with cancer.
Jerry was born to Albert and Dorothy Carpenter on March 10, 1935, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. He graduated from Eau Claire’s Memorial High School, where he was on the ski jump team. He served in the Air Force in Spokane, Washington from 1955- 1959. He attended the University of Minnesota where he studied electrical engineering. He worked in that field until retirement. In “retirement” he worked for Eau Claire County Meals on Wheels where he thoroughly enjoyed visiting with the people he served. He retired just last year at the age of 84.
He relished the great outdoors, including hiking, bird watching, hunting, and fishing. He enjoyed woodworking. He relished watching football and recently enjoyed the Packers beating the Vikings.
Jerry is survived by his loving wife: Cleo; daughter: Lynn (David) Schelitzche; son: Anthony “Tony” (Kim) Carpenter; step- children: Linda Bechtel, Robert (Rita) Schilling, Arlene (Rick) Myren and Cleneice Schilling; brothers: Dale (Virginia) Carpenter and William “Bill” Carpenter; 5 grandchildren, 9 step- grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, 12 step- great grandchildren and 7 nieces and nephews. Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, brother John Carpenter, and 4 siblings in childhood.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020, at 2pm with visitation 1-hour prior with Pastor James Norton of Zion Lutheran Church in Fall Creek, of which Jerry was a member, officiating. Due to the pandemic masks and social distancing will be required.
The Cremation Society of Wisconsin is assisting the family at this time. The full obituary can be viewed at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.