Gerald Christensen

Gerald Elroy Christensen (Jerry) was born May 30th, 1935 in Burlington, WI to L. Roy and Ivy Mae Christensen.
The Family moved to Plainfield, WI for the early years of Jerry’s life, moving to Wisconsin Rapids, WI for his teen years.
He excelled in Academics and the Arts, especially music, where he played violin in the High School Orchestra. He graduated Salutatorian from Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School in 1953, and married the love of his life Carol King August 29th, 1955.
Although having been encouraged from “wasting his brain” in the ministry from a high school guidance counselor, he had been called by the Lord and being sure of his calling attended Central Bible Institute from 1953 to 1956.
His God guided ministry began in Boscobel, WI from 1956 — 1958, Jackson, MN from 1959 -1965, Boscobel, WI from 1965 — 1969, Eau Claire, WI from 1969 — 1985, Janesville, WI from 1986 — 2000, and Necedah, WI from 2001 — 2018.
He served as Presbyter, Executive Presbyter, and General Presbyter to General Council for the Assemblies of God.
He is survived by his loving wife Carol, son Jerry (Mona), son Bill (Joanne), daughter Jan (Kevin), Son Jim (Carol), son Randy (Karen), daughter Melody (Gary), and many wonderful and loving grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Services will be held Tuesday August 13th at First Assembly of God, Waupaca, WI.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m., Service will be at 2 p.m., Burial will be at Spencer Lake Memorial Cemetery immediately following the service, luncheon following at the church.