Gerald Dale Holtz was born November 10, 1936 in Chippewa Falls, WI and died December 25, 2020 of complications related to dementia and losing his beloved wife Dianne. Jerry graduated from Eau Claire HS in 1954 and immediately joined the US Air Force, stationed for a time at Hickam AFB in Hawaii. After three years of service, he was back in Eau Claire and soon joined the Post Office as a clerk.
Dianne Janet Holtz was born April 12, 1938 in Eau Claire, WI and died November 12, 2020 of complications related to heart failure. Dianne graduated from Eau Claire HS in 1956 then worked for Presto as a secretary and spent time in Minneapolis, MN before meeting Jerry.
Jerry and Dianne married on April 4, 1959 and immediately started a family in Eau Claire. Their life followed Jerry’s career with the US Postal Service – a move to Fairfield, CA in 1966 to be a mail carrier, then promoted to Postal Inspector in 1969 and moves to Glendive MT, Billings MT, Eugene OR, Seattle WA, Anchorage AK, Portland OR, San Francisco CA, and ending his carrier in Seattle WA in 1988. With each move, they always joined the Lutheran Church and made friendships with neighbors and members of their church. Jerry traveled a lot with his job, and Dianne had her hands full with three kids and packing and unpacking with each move!
After retiring and the kids all grown and off on their adventures, Jerry and Dianne moved to Sedona, AZ in 1992 living in Oak Creek Canyon. They joined Christ Lutheran Church immediately upon moving to Sedona and were very involved with church functions, and formed many great friendships over the years. They loved to hike the trails in the red rocks and walked many miles in their area. Jerry was a member of Oak Creek Country Club for 23 years playing many rounds of golf and loved the comradery of hanging with friends and having Dianne join him at the clubhouse after a morning on the course. While he was golfing, Dianne would be out walking. They loved their time together, walking to the local bakery many mornings, meeting up with friends at the local bar on Friday nights, eating out at local establishments, having family visit, travel, tending to their always beautifully manicured property, and Sedona life in general.
Jerry and Dianne leave behind daughter Kelly Travaglini (husband Robert) of Winthrop MA, son John Holtz (wife Elizabeth Harding) of Charlotte VT, son James Holtz of San Francisco CA, four grand-daughters Taylor, Jenny, Morgan and Michaela, and one grandson Andrew. Jerry is survived by sister Janet Zielsdorf of Eau Claire WI and Dianne is survived by sisters Sharron Campbell of Long Lake, WI and Faylene Dreger of Appleton, WI.
A memorial service is planned for family and friends at Christ Lutheran Church in Sedona, AZ in 2021 once travel and social distancing allows.