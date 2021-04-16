Gerald (Jerry) George Drehmel, age 98, passed away on April 1, 2021 under the excellent hospice care at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in Chippewa Falls, WI. Prior to that, Gerald was a resident of The Classic at Hillcrest Greens in Altoona, WI.
Gerald was born on April 16, 1922 (Easter Sunday) at his home in the township of Ludington, county of Eau Claire to Karl and Lena (Maik) Drehmel. He was baptized and confirmed at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Ludington.
He attended Cadott High School and during high school he was recruited as a pitcher by the Ludington baseball team in the Chippewa Valley Baseball League.
At the age of 15, playing against adult men, he led the league in shut-outs and never had a team get more than five hits off him. We knew he had an amazing fastball, but weren’t sure how hard he could throw, until we talked with some of his old teammates and they said he once threw a baseball from dead center field at Cadott over the 20-foot backstop.
With a little math we were able to calculate you would have to throw a baseball at more than 90 miles per hour to clear the backstop from that distance.
Shortly after graduation from High School, Jerry continued his baseball career at River Falls State Teachers College where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture in 1943. However, World War II came along and Jerry enlisted in the US Army and was stationed in New Caledonia and later in the Philippine Islands from 1943-1946.
Prior to the dropping of the Atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki he was with the U.S. Army Transportation Division that was responsible for supervising the movement of all personnel and supplies within the South Pacific area for the invasion of Japan, expecting as many as 750,000 American casualties.
When the Atomic bombs were dropped, Japan surrendered and the invasion became an occupation. However, about nine weeks after the bombs were dropped Jerry and a few other soldiers went into Hiroshima to witness the destruction caused by the bombs. Jerry was one of the first American soldiers to go into Hiroshima after the bombing.
After the war, Jerry returned to his teaching career and he was hired by the Principal of Hannibal High School, Victor Erickson, to teach Agriculture. While teaching at Hannibal he met the Principal’s daughter, Enid Erickson. It was a risky move to date the Principal’s daughter, even riskier to ask her to marry him.
But, Jerry took the leap and they were married in Hannibal, Wisconsin, on June 21, 1947 and were married for 71 years until the passing of Enid in 2019.
After they were married, Jerry went back to school at the University of Minnesota under the G.I. Bill to earn a degree in Veterinary Medicine. At that time, they had one son, Tom and a daughter, Jane Kay. Sadly, Jane passed away at 10 months of age.
After Jane’s passing, they were blessed with a second son, Bill, while they were living in Minnesota.
They moved to Fall Creek, Wisconsin, in June of 1955 to set up a veterinary practice and raise their family. They were then blessed with another son, Bob and a daughter, Brenda Sue.
Jerry had an extensive large and small animal veterinary practice—serving the Fall Creek area 7 days a week, while never maintaining routine “office hours.” No matter the time of day or night, he was there to provide professional care for both the animals and the owners. He was one of the first Veterinarians in the area to do day surgery on small animals.
He also dedicated time and energy to the community. He served on the Fall Creek School Board, served his church in various capacities and was an active member of the local Lions Club.
Jerry and Enid resided in Fall Creek until 1994 when Jerry retired. They then moved to an apartment in Eau Claire. Shortly after that they purchased a Park Model home in Yuma, Arizona, to enjoy their winters in snow-free comfort until 2013 when the trip became too difficult.
Jerry and Enid enjoyed going out dancing on the weekends and listening to all of the country-western musicians in the local area. Often inviting friends to their home after the music was over for a late-night breakfast.
Jerry is survived by his sons Tom (Jan), Dr. Bill (Sue), Dr. Bob (Pam); his daughter Brenda (Lance) Squires; and his sister-in-law Faith (Don) Zimmerman.
Grandchildren: Craig (Brenda) Drehmel, Lisa (Audric) Buhr, Dan Drehmel, Elizabeth Enid (Lucas) Smyser, Sam, Jake & Angie Drehmel, Grant (Abby) Squires, Dr. Nick (Dr. Stephanie) Squires.
Great Grandchildren: Tyler, Halle, Carson & Maxwell Buhr, Stella Drehmel, Hunter Smyser and Willa Squires.
Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, Enid, his parents, his brothers Ed, Vern and Arv, his sisters Elna (Maggie) Buttenhoff and Elta Schumacher, as well as his beloved daughter Jane Kay.
Jerry had a strong faith and was a long-time member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Fall Creek.
Jerry was a special father, grandfather and great-grandfather with amazing common sense and a caring heart for family, friends and all he came in contact with during his long life. His wit, guidance and loving spirit will be missed by us all.
If you would like to send a Memorial for Gerald, his favorite charities were Community Driven in Minneapolis, Feed My People, Salvation Army, Hope Gospel Mission and St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Fall Creek.
Due to COVID restrictions there will be a private committal service at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church Cemetery in Ludington at a date to be determined.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center in Altoona, WI. Online condolences can be left at www.chippewavalleycremation.com