Gerald R Drury (Jerry) of Cleghorn, WI passed away peacefully on Wed, Feb. 3rd, 2021. Jerry was born in Eau Claire, WI to Allen I and Rosa (Nyberg) Drury. After graduating high school Jerry went to Iowa State College where he majored in electrical engineering. Jerry left college in 1948 to enlist in the navy. He served on the USS Alvin C. Cockrell (DE-366) and served during the Korean war. Jerry was honorably discharged from the navy in 1953 and went to work at Gillette Tire Company in Eau Claire, WI, which became known locally throughout the years as Uniroyal, Inc. He worked there till retiring in the mid 1980’s.
Jerry enjoyed camping, fishing, woodworking, reading westerns and detective stories, riding his Harley, and traveling. Jerry is survived by his six children, nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Jerry was preceded in death by his wife Joann (McCann) 1-26-21; in-laws Roland “Sparks” and Mabel Hewitt; both parents; two siblings; and daughters Diane Drury and Judy Green.
Due to the covid19 restrictions no service is being planned at this time. The family had plans for a possible celebration of life later this summer. Cremation has taken place and interment will be held later at Forest Hill cemetery where military honors will also be conducted.
Cremation society of Wisconsin is serving the family. Online condolences can be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com. Cards and memorials can be sent to Family of Gerald R Drury c/o Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel and Cremation 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona, Wi 54720