Gerald Erickson, 84, of Eau Claire passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at the Marshfield Medical Center.
Known to many as “Jerry” and to others as “Eric,” was born in Eau Claire on October, 31, 1935. He graduated from Eau Claire High School and enlisted in the US Army stationed in Okinawa, Japan as a Specialist with the Army Corp of Engineers. Shortly after returning home, he met and married Gloria Stewart on January 24th 1959. As life-long residents of Eau Claire they raised three children and shared 58 years together before Gloria’s passing in 2017.
Jerry is survived by his three children Lee (Diane) Erickson of Waunakee, WI; Wendy Moore (Danny) of Eau Claire; and Clay (Shelley) Erickson of Weston, WI; Five grandchildren: Kadie Hochmuth and Kyle Erickson, Jacob Moore and Melissa Wright and Sam Erickson; a soon-to-be Great Grandson; sister Agnes Strand of Eau Claire; nieces, nephews, and several life-long friends. He will be deeply missed by those that knew and loved him.
Jerry came from humble beginnings and lived his life as a humble man. He considered WI the only place to live, enjoying the great outdoors — especially camping, hunting, and fishing throughout his lifetime.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
