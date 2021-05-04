Gerald J. “Jerry” Fisher, 90, passed away April 28, 2021, at the home he shared with Beth, his wife of 69 years, surrounded by family. Jerry was born December 10, 1930 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin to John S. and Anne (Corrigan) Fisher.
He was the eldest of nine siblings. He graduated from St. Patrick’s School in 1949. He attended St. John’s University and University of Wisconsin, Eau Claire. On February 25, 1952, Jerry was united in marriage to Beth Scheffler at St. James the Greater Catholic Church in Eau Claire.
He had a forty year career in the insurance business. Family was always his priority. Jerry coached and supported his children in various sports, while also being an active member of St. James Parish, as well as a founding member of the Regis High School booster club.
His favorite pastime was sitting on the porch at the cottage on Long Lake, watching the sunset over the narrows. His greatest success and source of joy was his marriage and the family he and Beth raised together.
He is survived by his wife Beth; his children, Janet (Dennis Erickson), Greg (Patti), John (Jeanne), Jerry (Cynthia), Mark (MaryAnne) and Tim (Roseann); grandchildren, Andy (Angela), Kate (Shawn), Joe (Kelly), Madison, Matthew, MaryClaire, Marcella, Margaret, Emily (Dan), Nick, Sam, Grace and Ella; 10 great grandchildren; brother, Tom; and sisters, Nancy Day, Anne Carroll and Cathy Clayton. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, John and Arthur; and sisters, Shirley, and Mary.
A Mass of Christian Burial for private family only will be held at St. James the Greater Catholic Church, Eau Claire with Father Tom Krieg as celebrant. Burial will be at Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Francis Food Pantry or St. James Parish.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services are assisting the family with arrangements.