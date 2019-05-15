Gerald Franson

Gerald “Jerry” Franson, 61, of the Town of Brunswick, rural Eau Claire passed away Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire due to complication of a stroke. He was surrounded by his loving family.
Jerry was born on July 11, 1957, the son of Jean Ann (Zhe) and Gene Franson. He attended Eau Claire schools and graduated from Memorial High School in 1976.
Jerry was a jack of all trades. He had been employed as a carpenter working mainly on home construction before taking a job at Waste Research in Eau Claire. He had also worked at Chippewa Valley Warehouse.
Jerry had an appreciation for antique cars and tractors and you could often find him at Pioneer Park in Eau Claire, where he helped in concessions during the various fund raisers held at the park. He also enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers and Rusty Wallace was his favorite NASCAR driver. He spent many enjoyable hours working on woodworking projects and fishing and hunting in Wisconsin with family members. Due to ill health since 2014, Jerry wasn’t able to do many of the things he used to enjoy.
Jerry is survived by his son, Thomas; 3 grandchildren, Blake, Hahna and Thoris; parents, Gene and Jean Ann Franson of Eau Claire; brothers, Danny (Nancy) Franson of Hayward, and Wayne (Tammy) Franson of Eau Claire; 3 nephews; 11 great nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Jerry was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Thomas and Lillian (Nelson) Franson; and maternal grandparents, Leonard and Mearl (Heath) Zhe.
A celebration of Jerry’s life will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. in the Annex Building of the Welcome Matt Tavern at W3530 State Highway 37, Eau Claire, WI.
