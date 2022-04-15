Our beloved Gerald E. Grunewaldt, of Eau Claire, passed away peacefully Monday, April 11, 2022 at Dove South in Eau Claire with family by his side.
Gerald “Gene” was born October 27, 1927 in Brownton, MN, an only child to Arthur and Elizabeth (Grochow) Grunewaldt. Gene recently celebrated 70 years of marriage to the love of his life, Lois (Binsfeld). Their journey together began December 8, 1951.
Gene was blessed with a talent for fabricating and repairing anything and everything. This skill came in handy given the numerous automobile mishaps caused by his five daughters. Many birds found a home in one of the countless birdhouses he built after retirement. Gene enjoyed watching NASCAR and the Packers. He also enjoyed fishing and gardening. Many who passed by their condo commented on the beautiful array of flowers.
Gene utilized his many skills to lead a successful and diverse professional career and personal life. He gave of himself in many ways by serving others. Gene was a proud veteran of the Army in WWII as well as volunteering for the Air Force and being stationed in the Philippines during the Korean War. Gene gave of his time and talent as a City Council member in Litchfield, MN as well as a member of the Planning Commission in Eau Claire. He utilized his remarkable mechanical skills during his professional career, eventually retiring from Land O’Lakes in 1989. After retirement, he enjoyed transporting vehicles for local car dealerships.
Gene is survived by his loving wife and caregiver, Lois; his 5 daughters, Bobbi (Dan) Wallin, Terry (Denny) Pederson, Nancy (John) Stebe, Jeanene (Rob) Kruszynski, and Sandy (Rock) Eiden; and his son, David Grunewaldt. He was dearly loved by and blessed with 15 grandchildren as well as 17 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Elizabeth Grunewaldt, as well as numerous aunts, uncles and in-laws.
The family would like to express appreciation to the kind and caring staff at Dove South as well as St. Croix Hospice. A private family celebration will be held at Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory in Eau Claire. Interment with Military Honors will be in the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, Wisconsin.