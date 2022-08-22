Gerald “Jerry” Hagedorn passed away peacefully into the loving arms of his Lord on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at the Mayo Clinic Health System – Eau Claire under the care of Mayo Hospice. His loving family was with him every step of the way during his seven-month battle with cancer. He was 76 years old.

Jerry was born in Eau Claire on June 7, 1946, the son of Richard and Arvelina (Quast) Hagedorn and lived his entire life in the Eau Claire area. He graduated from Eau Claire North High School in 1964 and served in the United States Army from February 1966 to February 1968. Jerry worked for Presto Industries for 7 years and went to work for Eau Claire Plumbing/First Supply for 28 years until his retirement in December 2004.

