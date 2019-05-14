Gerald Hawkenson

Eleva – Gerald Haaken Hawkenson, 78, of rural Eleva, died Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health System, Eau Claire.
Gerald was born June 2, 1940, in Whitehall, Trempealeau County, to Oliver and Agnes (Halvorson) Hawkenson. He was united in marriage to Jacqueline Gygi at the United Methodist Church in Holcombe, Wis. on November 11, 1961.
For their 50th Anniversary, they made a trip to Alaska. Throughout their years, the couple took many memorable trips to Japan, Seoul, Korea, Australia and annual trips to the Yucatan of Mexico and many state and national parks in the US and Canada.
Gerald was a graduate of Independence High School. He retired after 38 years with Roadway Express, Chippewa Motor Freight, Witte and Cary Transportation. He also taught Truck Driving at Chippewa Valley Technical College for 15 years. He held several committee positions with Trempealeau County Town of Chimney Rock, Town Chair for 18 years and Chimney Rock Lutheran Church Council Trustee and President.
Survivors include his wife, Jacqueline; son, Stephen (Tracy) Hawkenson of New Richmond; daughter, Heidi (David) Hegenbarth of Eagan, Minn.; grandsons, Reece and Nick Hawkenson and Arlan and Braden Hegenbarth; sisters, Mary Peterson and Beverly (Daniel) Brey; sisters-in-law, Beverly Gygi and Janel (Patrick) Weaver; brother-in-law, Scott (Becky) Gygi; many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Oliver and Agnes Hawkenson; grandparents, Haaken and Maria Hawkenson; brother-in-law, Gordon Peterson; father and mother-in-law, Raymond and Josephine Gygi; aunts and uncles.
Memorial services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Chimney Rock Lutheran Church, rural Strum, with burial in the church cemetery at a later date.
Visitation will be held 12:30-2:30 p.m. at the church on Sunday.
