Gerald (Jerry) L. Henneman, age 99, of Mondovi passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at his home while under the care of St. Croix Hospice.
He was born on May 8, 1923, in Stanley, WI, a son of the late Harold and Ilene (Robinson) Henneman.
Gerald (Jerry) L. Henneman, age 99, of Mondovi passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at his home while under the care of St. Croix Hospice.
He was born on May 8, 1923, in Stanley, WI, a son of the late Harold and Ilene (Robinson) Henneman.
Jerry served during the heart of WWII from July of 1943 until his honorable discharge in February of 1946. He served in the European and Atlantic Theater and took part in the Normandy Invasion and in fought in Southern France, and also in the Pacific Theater and took part in Iwo Jima and Okinawa.
Jerry was a true patriot and would proudly share his memories and experiences with all until the end of his life.
On December 31, 1947, Jerry was united in marriage to Joan Fitch. To this loving union, 6 children were born.
Jerry was a devoted charter member of Prince of Peace Covenant Church.
Jerry worked for National Presto Industries before purchasing a farm in 1954 in the Town of Drammen, Eau Claire County. He retired from the farm in 1990.
His hobbies included fishing, hunting, wood carving, oil painting, listening to music as well as singing and playing his guitar.
Jerry was a kind and loving husband, father and grandfather who fought valiantly through many different health challenges over the last few years of his life. The example he set for his family and friends of what it means to take hold of hope and never lose faith through impossible circumstances will live on for many generations.
Jerry is survived by his beloved wife of 74 years, Joan; daughter, Susan Vick; sons, Leon (Rose), Kenneth (Beverly), and Noel (Karen); daughter-in-law, Kathy Henneman; grandchildren, Jennifer (Mike) Bistline, Junalee (Dave Thomas) Vick, Jonathon (Erin Kuether) Vick, Steven (Jody) Henneman, Mary (Jim) Ashbach, Kathy (Kanon) Kulpa, Lee (Kelli Jeffrey) Henneman, Jerry (Stephanie) Henneman, Melissa Henneman, Revay Henneman, Andrew (Shannon) Henneman, Philip (Jessica) Henneman, Allison (Jamie) Stein, Justin Henneman, Eric Henneman, Tracie Gould, Dustin Blinn, Aaron (Courtney) Blinn; great-grandchildren, Zachary, Andrew, Benjamin, Alexander, Joseph, Brandon, Harrison, Evelyn, Joshua, Madeline, Isabella, Genevieve, Vivian, Leah, Abraham, Brooklyn, Benedict, Joshua, Veronica, Mason and Parker. Also by many nieces, nephews, great-great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Besides his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his two sons, Robert and Charles Henneman; daughter-in-law, Maureen; sons-in-law, Glen Landwehr and Daniel Vick; 4 grandchildren, Inga, Adam, Mya and Tyler; and siblings, Carol, Muriel, Marvin, Avis, Olive, Joyce, Ellen, Vernon, Kenneth and Viola.
The wish of Jerry’s beloved wife, Joan, is to be together at the time of her passing for memorial service and celebration of life with her husband and be laid to rest at Pleasant Valley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Prince of Peace Covenant Church, S12605 State Rd 37, Mondovi 54755.
Talbot Family Funeral Homes of Mondovi, WI, assisted the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.talbotfuneralhomes.com.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.