Gerald Johnson

Gerald Merlin Johnson, age 81, of Strum, Wis. died Wednesday, September 18 at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire. He was born February 23, 1938 in Chimney Rock Township, Wis., the son of Clarence and Minnie (Knudtson) Johnson.
Gerald was baptized and confirmed at Chimney Rock Lutheran Church. He attended Chimney Rock school and Independence High School. In 1956 Gerald joined the United States Navy and served until 1960. On December 17, 1960 he married June Semingson at the Eleva Lutheran Church.
Gerald worked for various construction companies around the state, building bridges. He was a member of Carpenters Union 1074 and a member of the Eleva American Legion. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and going for rides.
He is survived by his wife, June Johnson of Strum, Wis.; children, Kevin Johnson of Strum, Wis., Kent Johnson of Eleva, Wis. and Deanna Johnson of Strum, Wis.; nine grandchildren, Amanda (Ryan) Yule, Christopher Miller, Dana Miller, Andrea Miller, Rochelle (Juan) Chaparro, Ryan Johnson, Kaylene Johnson, Lauren Johnson and Elizabeth Johnson; 13 great-grandchildren, Tyler, Thea, Tessa, Grady, Cameron, Juan Jr., Shane, Isaac, Kali, Novalie, Everett, Brielle and Cole; siblings, Norman (Kathy) Johnson, Delores Cleasby and Larry Johnson; and nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Minnie (Knudtson) Johnson; brothers, Clifford and Donald; and sisters, Marilyn and Marian.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, September 23 at Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home in Eleva, Wis. with Pastor Bob Castro officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Eleva Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 22 at Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home in Eleva and one hour prior to services on Monday. Online condolences may be shared at www.kjentvet-smithfuneralhome.com.