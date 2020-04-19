Gerald “Jerry” L. Johnson, 84 of Fall Creek passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 at his home.
Jerry was born on October 1, 1935 to Leonard and Evelyn (Powell) Johnson in Shell Lake, Wisconsin. During WWII Jerry and his family traveled while doing defense work for the government. These experiences provided wonderful childhood memories. He attended and graduated in 1954 from Shell Lake High School. During high school he excelled at sports, especially football and basketball. After high school, he attended the University of Wisconsin-River Falls for one year. Jerry married Marcy Sheehan of Spooner, Wisconsin on April 7, 1956 in Spooner. They were married for 64 years. Together, they moved to Rockford, Illinois for 5 years and later moved to Fall Creek, Wisconsin where they resided for 57 years. Jerry was a member of St. James Trinity Lutheran Church in Fall Creek where he taught Sunday School and served on the church council for several years. He was also a Cub Scout and Boy Scout Leader for several years and served on the Fall Creek Volunteer Fire Department for 18 years. As an avid outdoorsmen Jerry enjoyed gardening, fishing, trap shooting and hunting, and worked to support the area pheasant population as a founding member of the Fall Creek Sportsman Club. Throughout the years he also enjoyed attending Fall Creek High School sporting events. In the final years of his life, he enjoyed watching Wisconsin sports teams. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather and loved spending time with his family. He had a deep appreciation for his Scandinavian heritage. Jerry was a pet lover and he especially loved his dogs.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Marcy Johnson of Fall Creek; children, Michael (Candace Huebner) Johnson of Red Wing, MN, Terri (Richard Seidel) Johnson of Fall Creek, and Jay (Lisa) Johnson of Fall Creek; grandchildren, Becky (Scott) Tischendorf of Marshfield, WI, Patrick (Jamie) Johnson of Rochester, MN, Erin Smith of Fall Creek, Eliza (Juan Puchi Hernandez) Smith of Fall Creek, Nicholas Johnson of Eau Claire, and Ryan Johnson of Fall Creek; great-grandchildren, Eli Tischendorf, Declan Johnson, Irelynn Johnson, and Saul Puchi Smith; brother, Ray (Debby) Johnson of Shell Lake, WI; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Valoris Kaplunow and Dawn Neuman.
The family would like to express a special thank you to Dr. Abd Khatib and staff at Eau Claire Heart Institute for their wonderful care for over 19 years and Pastor Rick Biederman for his many meaningful home visits.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. James Trinity Lutheran Church furnace fund or the Eau Claire County Humane Association.
Private family services will be held with burial at Trinity Cemetery in Fall Creek. A memorial service will be held at a later date.