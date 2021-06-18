Gerald Landers

Gerald “Metal Head” Landers, 54, of Eau Claire, passed away Monday June 14, 2021 at his home, surrounded by his family and under the care of Mayo Clinic Hospice.
Jerry was born March 17, 1967 in Waukesha, WI to Gene and Sandra (Kendhammer) Landers. He is a 1985 graduate of Kettle Moraine High. He married Susan Brunner on July 24, 1992 in Waukesha.
He is survived by his wife, Susan; children, Calvin and Megan both of Eau Claire; mother, Sandra of Hartland; siblings, John of Milwaukee, Mike of Jefferson, Dawn, David (Katie) of Waupaca and many nieces and nephews.
Jerry is preceded in death by his father and sister, Chrissy Landers.
Growing up, Jerry was very active in the Boy Scouts of America and earned Eagle Scout. For many years he was member of Wales Volunteer Fire Department.
Jerry worked in the scrap industry for over 30 years, spending most of his career at Toy Scrap and Salvage in Seymour. He enjoyed camping, gardening, woodworking and was a sports fanatic, especially for the Packers, Badgers and Brewers.
Cremation rites have been accorded and a celebration of life will be held from 12 noon – 4 PM on Saturday June 26, 2021 at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center in Altoona.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.chippewavalleycremation.com