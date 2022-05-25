Gerald C. LeMere, “Jerry,” 78, of rural Augusta, passed away Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at his home.
Gerald Charles LeMere, son of Lionel and Rita (Willett) LeMere, was born October 22, 1943, in Crookston, MN. He was raised in Plummer, MN, before moving to the LeMere family farm in Stephen, MN. On April 1, 1956, his parents purchased and moved the family to their farm in Lincoln Township, rural Augusta. At this time he attended Augusta High School, where he graduated in 1961. Following his graduation he worked for a time at Kohnke’s Meat Locker and then for Jerry Randall Livestock, both in Augusta, before entering the United States Navy on Dec. 3, 1964. After his honorable discharge on Nov. 26, 1968, he returned to Augusta, and 7 months later on June 21, 1969, Jerry was united in marriage to Joann Ruth Fitzmaurice at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Augusta, and to this union their 2 sons were born.
Jerry was hired by Uniroyal Tire Company in Eau Claire, and he worked with the company in Eau Claire until its closing in June of 1992. Jerry and Joann then decided to move to Fort Wayne, Indiana, and for the next 9 years he worked at the Uniroyal plant there. When he retired in April of 2001, he and Joann moved back to their home in Lincoln Township, rural Augusta.
Throughout his life he was always fond of farming and wanted to share this experience with his sons, so for many years he raised crops, pigs and beef cattle. He had always loved the outdoors, especially fishing, deer hunting and riding motorcycles.
Jerry will be dearly missed by his 2 sons, Karl LeMere of Fairchild, Kevin and Angela LeMere of Charleston, South Carolina; 3 grandchildren, Michael and Matthew Russo, and Greenlee LeMere; sisters, Carol Anderson of Eau Claire, Dianne LeMere of Augusta, Mariann (Fred) Ballbach of Mayville, Arlene (Curt) Freseth of Altoona; brother Brian (Mindy) LeMere of Fall Creek; brothers-in-law, Dennis and Darlene Fitzmaurice of Augusta, William and Linda Fitzmaurice of Eau Claire, Robert and Susan Fitzmaurice of Augusta; sister-in-law, Jean Dyson of Fall Creek; nieces and nephews, Rita (Matt) Sunday, Sandra (Steve) Bertram, Bob Barnett, Charlie (Rebecca) Barnett, Dale Thorson, Angie (Dan) Lane, Jayme (Mandy) LeMere, Brad LeMere, Cory (Becky) Schalinske, Kris (Dan) Dunday, Andy Kapfenstein, Tanya Freseth; Mitchell and LeAnn Balliett Marshall Balliett, Amy and Scott “Gibby” Gibson, Scott and Chelsey Mayer, Angela Sandoval, Ashley Fitzmaurice, Adam (Mary) Fitzmaurice, Liz (Joe) Langford, Roberta (Chuck) Joyner; and their families.
Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, Joann, on Oct. 13, 2018; his father, Lionel, in April of 2000; mother, Rita, in March of 2017; sister Mary Elizabeth LeMere; brother-in-law Larry Anderson; and Joann’s parents, Robert and Ruth Fitzmaurice, sister Carol Mayer; and nephew Jacob Dyson.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, May 25, 2022, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Altoona. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at the church, with burial in the West Lawn Cemetery in Augusta.
