Gerald Martin

Gerald “Jerry” Douglas Martin, passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Care Partners in Altoona surrounded by his family. He was born on April 4, 1937 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin to Edwin and Florence (Filkins) Martin. Jerry graduated from Memorial High School in 1955. He went on to enlist in the U.S. Army in 1955 where he attended Engineer School for Diesel Repair. After his honorable discharge his place of employment was Bark River in Eau Claire for over 31 years. He then went on to work for John Deere and Brambles. He was a great mechanic and was able to repair anything no matter how big or small believing “every problem had a solution.”
Jerry and Joan (Clemenson) were married on February 15th and remained together for 53 years until Joan’s passing in 2014. Together they raised a family and loved to travel the United States in their motorhome visiting 41 states and countless national parks and monuments with their children until Joan’s health declined.
Jerry was a wise man of true integrity, incredible patience, and few words. He rarely uttered a negative word or complaint. If you were lucky enough to know him, you experienced his dry sense of humor and wit. Often times individuals will speak of their faith, but Jerry was a living example of his faith. He spent most of his life caring for others, giving to others and loving others. Jerry was a husband and father above all things. He was a devoted caretaker to his wife, Joan for many years prior to her passing. He missed her dearly and teared up at the mention of her name. Together Jerry and Joan opened their hearts and home to over 300 foster children, providing foster care for 26 1⁄2 years. His faith and legacy will continue on. Jerry was also a wonderful cook and baker, which he learned from his mother.
Jerry was survived by his children, Wesly (Nicci) Martin of Omro, WI, Rhonda (John) Welch of Eau Claire, WI, Todd (Stacy) Martin of New Richmond and Lori (Ryan) Radcliffe of Altoona, WI; and grandchildren, Dustin Martin, Mariah Martin, Julia Martin, Kaden Radcliffe, Kennedy Radcliffe and Grant Radcliffe.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Joan; daughter, Kimberly Martin; and two sisters, Arlene Martin and Joyce Cater.
The family would like to thank Care Partners for their care, specifically Mint and Mai. In addition, St. Croix Hospice, and Sarah Roseth.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Peace Lutheran Church Eau Claire, WI with Pastor James Whatley officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at church. Military honors will be rendered by American Legion Post 53 at the church. Private family burial will be held at a later date at Forest Hill Cemetery in Eau Claire.
