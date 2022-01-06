Gerald H. Meyer, 86, of Eau Claire passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife and children on Monday, January 3, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Health System Hospital in Eau Claire.
Jerry was born in Eau Claire on March 29, 1935, a son of Joseph and Sophie (Shimon) Meyer.
He attended Regis High School. On June 30, 1989 Jerry married Kathryn L. Thomas.
Jerry worked at Uniroyal for 39 years, serving four years as a union steward. He retired in 1992 when the plant closed.
Jerry loved fishing and camping his whole life. He and Kathy enjoyed 30 years of camping at Blueberry Campground in Couderay, WI.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Kathryn; children, Dawn Burlum, Brian (Sharon) Meyer and Julie Cerrato; stepchildren, Carrie Thomas and Michael Thomas; grandchildren, Kari Burlum, Vincent Meyer, Alex (Amber) Thomas and Erica (Steven) Tedore; five great-grandchildren; and siblings, Dennis Meyer and Theresa Oberle.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings Henry, Beatrice, Joan, Roland, Richard, James, Marge, Catherine and Joseph.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 7 at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 814 First Ave., Eau Claire. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Private family burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Eau Claire. The family is requesting those who attend to please wear a mask at all times. Thank you.