Gerald Vernon Myren, age 92, of Osseo, formerly of Whitehall, died on Thursday, September 22, 2022, in the Mayo Clinic Health System-Oakridge in Osseo.

Gerald was born on December 11, 1929 in the town of Hale, Trempealeau County, WI to Aldor and Minnie (Herman) Myren. He grew up on the family farm in the town of Hale. Gerald attended Caswell School through 8th grade and graduated from the Whitehall High School in 1948.

