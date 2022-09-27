Gerald Vernon Myren, age 92, of Osseo, formerly of Whitehall, died on Thursday, September 22, 2022, in the Mayo Clinic Health System-Oakridge in Osseo.
Gerald was born on December 11, 1929 in the town of Hale, Trempealeau County, WI to Aldor and Minnie (Herman) Myren. He grew up on the family farm in the town of Hale. Gerald attended Caswell School through 8th grade and graduated from the Whitehall High School in 1948.
After graduation, Gerald helped on the family farm and also for a neighbor who was a beekeeper. Gerald served for two years in the United States Army from 1954-1956. Most of his deployment was spent with the occupational forces in Germany.
Gerald married Donna Stuber on May 10, 1958 in Cleghorn and together they owned a dairy farm in the town of Hale until April of 1983 when they moved to the town of Lincoln. Gerald then drove school bus for the Thompson Bus Service for 18 and ½ years.
Gerald served on the town board for the town of Hale for 24 years, 22 years as its town clerk and two years as a board supervisor.
Gerald was a lifelong member of St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church (German Valley) in rural Whitehall serving in various church offices, was a leader in the effort to rebuild the church after it was destroyed by a fire in 1983 and was an officer for the cemetery association for many years.
Gerald loved reading, watching television, traveling and most of all spending time with his family.
Gerald is survived by two sons, David (Beth) and Daniel (Tonya) Myren; six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and wife, Donna, who preceded Gerald in death on April 28, 2021, Gerald is preceded in death by a daughter, Pamela; four brothers, Donald, Roger, Bruce and Larry Myren and a sister, Beverly Peterson.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church with burial in the church cemetery both in rural Whitehall. Pastor David Knefelkamp will officiate.
Friends may call one hour prior to the service.
The Jack Funeral Home in Whitehall is assisting the family with arrangements.
