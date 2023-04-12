Gerald J. “Jerry” Naiberg, 84, of Chippewa Falls, passed away peacefully Monday, April 10, 2023 at the Wisconsin Veterans Home at Chippewa Falls surrounded by his loving family.

Jerry was born February 21, 1939 in Chippewa Falls, the son of James and Matilda (Seidling) Naiberg. He and his family resided in Cadott, on their family farm. He graduated from Cadott High School and went on to join the Navy in 1956. He was a proud member of the Navy band.

