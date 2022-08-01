Gerald “Jerry” A. Olson, 89, of Eau Claire, WI passed away on May 11, 2022, at the Dove Healthcare West from cancer.
Jerry was born to Sverra and Lenore (Munger) on June 2, 1932, in Eau Claire, WI.
On July 9, 1960, he married his wife Florence at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. They have two children; daughter Laura (Gary) Kruse of Rochester, MN, and son Michael (Kathy) Olson of Waterford, WI; a grandson Tom (Clare) Kruse also of Rochester, MN.
Jerry joined the Air Force in 1952 and was honorably discharged in 1956. He became a sheet metal worker following in his father’s footsteps and was employed at Hovland Sheet Metal for 40 years, retiring in 1966.
He was an avid sports fan playing ball with many of the local teams also pitching ball with the Air Force team while stationed in French Morocco and Lincoln, NE.
Jerry loved spending time with his family, camping, hunting, fishing especially with his son Mike and with his many special friends.
Survivors are his wife Florence, daughter Laura (Gary) Kruse, son Michael (Kathy) Olson and grandson Tom (Clare) Kruse.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents Sverra and Lenore, sisters Pat (Bob) Petetjean, Marian (Bill) Fieber, father and mother-in-law Percy and Catherine Miller, and other family members.
Our hearts are broken, he will be forever remembered, never to be forgotten. Rest in peace, Jerry.
There will be a graveside service at a later date with Military Honors at Lakeview Cemetery Columbarium, Eau Claire, WI.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, WI, is assisting the family. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.chippewavalleycremation.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Gerald Olson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.