Gerald Otto

Jerry G. Otto, age 84, of Menomonie, WI passed away Saturday, June 5th, 2021, at Ridge Crest Manor Assisted Living in Colfax, WI.
He was born August 22nd, 1936, in the town of Lucas, WI, to Fred Otto and Dora (Steffen). He grew up in the Menomonie area and went to Coddington Elementary and Menomonie High School.
Jerry married Clara Tischmann April 18th, 1959. They had four children. Jerry worked at Mid America Dairymen for 33 years. He also enjoyed hauling milk on the weekends, afterwards he worked at the local carwash. He enjoyed socializing with the many people who came through the carwash. Jerry loved classic automobiles and owned many over the years.
Jerry is survived by his three sons, Todd Otto of Chippewa Falls, Darby Otto of Chippewa Falls and Troy Otto of Eau Claire; daughter-in-law, Shelley Otto; grandchildren, Amy Otto (Jon Cornellier), Ashley Albers (Jonah), Mandy Roselynn (Nick), Jordan (Catherine) and Aaron Otto; great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Jaylynn, and Rhylin, Madeline and Melanie, William and Maggie, and Armani. He is also survived by his siblings, Kathy Otto (Leroy), Marc Otto (Lori).
He was preceded in death by his parents Freddy and Dora Otto, three brothers Kenneth, Dewane, and Lavern, two sisters Donna and Margaret, and his oldest son Dale Otto.
Visitation will be determined at a later date. Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI is serving the family.
