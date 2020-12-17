Gerald Phelps

Gerald E. Phelps, 84, of Eau Claire, passed away Monday, December 14, 2020 at HSHS Sacred Heart in Eau Claire.
Gerald was born July 26, 1936 in Spooner, WI to Charles and Ethel (Hopkins) Phelps. He is a graduate of Eau Claire Sr. High School. He married Mildred L. Cowell on November 16, 1963 at Rock Creek Lutheran Church. Mildred preceded him in death on May 5, 2019.
He is survived by his children, Eileen Phelps of Altoona, Judy (Rick) Studt of Shell Lake, Sandra Genett, Elizabeth (LeRoy) Johnson and Rebecca Johnson all of Eau Claire; 10 Grandchildren; 8 Great Grandchildren; siblings, Robert (Mary) Phelps of North Marysville, WA, Joseph Phelps and Martha Ming both of Eau Claire; sister-in-law, Darlene Phelps of Elk Mound and numerous nieces and nephews.
Gerald is further preceded in death by his parents; infant brother, Charles; brother, Thomas; granddaughter, Samantha Johnson and a son in law, Michael Hayes.
Gerald worked as a lineman for a telephone company and then went on to be a civilian contractor with the US Air Force. He attended a vocational school where he learned many skills including machinist, mechanic and truck driving. He used his skills in many different ways and there was nothing that he could not work on or fix. Gerald also owned and operated a family hobby farm in Rock Falls, WI.
He loved country music and playing guitar. You could often find him tinkering on cars or reading old western books and watching movies. In his younger years, he was an avid hunter and fisherman.
Gerald loved his family and loved spending time with them, especially his wife, Millie.
A memorial service will take place at 1:00 PM, Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services Celebration of Life Center, 1717 Devney Drive, Altoona (behind Charter Spectrum.) Visitation will be held at the Celebration of Life Center prior to the service starting at 12:00 noon. Masks will be required to enter the facility.
