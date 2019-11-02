Gerald Seracki

Gerald L. Seracki, age 78, of Colfax, WI passed away Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 at his home. He died unexpectedly of ongoing heart problems.
He was born Dec. 6, 1940 in La Crosse, WI to Henry and Gertrude (Hoesely) Seracki. He grew up in St. Paul, MN and graduated from Washington High School.
Gerry served in the U.S. Army for two years and worked at McMillan Electric for 30 years. After retirement he enjoyed many golf outings with friends and fishing.
Gerry is survived by his wife Sara; daughter Michelle (Jon) Etter of Prescott, WI; son Jason Seracki (Laura Reich) of S. St. Paul, MN; stepdaughter Cathy (Kevin) Rogers of Menomonie, WI; stepson Joseph Clark of Menomonie, WI; grandchildren, Colton and Owen Etter, Anneka, Waylon and Traven Rogers; three sisters, Jeanette, Marlene and Linda; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Gertrude; son Bryan; and brothers, George and Henry.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie. There will be visitation from 4:00 to 6:30 p.m. prior to the service on Wednesday.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the American Diabetes Association.
