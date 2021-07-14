Gerald “Jerry” Warnken, 84, of Eau Claire, died Saturday, July 10, 2021. He was born April 17, 1937, in rural Winona County, MN, to George and Clara (Eggert) Warnken. Gerald graduated from Rushford, MN Highschool in 1955. He served in the U.S. Army Signal Corps as a cryptographer in Nuremberg, Germany. Following his service, Gerald graduated from WSU and NDSU (Fargo). He married Dorothy Skibbe in 1966 in Stewartville, MN.
Gerald worked as a chemist/engineer at Minnesota Mining & Manufacturing Company in St. Paul and later as an industrial hygienist with OSHA in Eau Claire. His career at OSHA took him to the frontlines of safety & health. He was passionate about workers exposure to heavy metals, secondary chemicals, and asbestos.
He loved the outdoors, especially biking and cross-country skiing around Eau Claire and Winona before 2000. He devoted six years maintaining the lawn at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Winona.
Gerald is survived by his wife of 54 years, Dorothy; two children, Elizabeth (Donald) Demaree of Eau Claire, and Laurie of Middleton; grandchild, Ryan Demaree; sister, Arlene Lier of Baldwin; brothers in law, Merlin (Ellen) Bratberg, Donald (Martha) Pogals; sister-in-law, Roberta Warnken; and many nieces and nephews. Jerry is further survived by his special friends, Robert (Paddy) Barton and Elden (Lila) Salwey.
He was predeceased by his brother, Willard.
Services will be held on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Peace Lutheran Church in Eau Claire at 2:00 p.m. visitation will be held one hour before the service with a luncheon to follow.
Inurnment will take place at a later summer date at the Trinity Lutheran Church Cemetery (Wilson) in rural Winona.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the Mayo Clinic Staff at the Eau Claire, La Crosse, and Rochester locations for their excellent care over these past many years. Special thanks for the compassion and prayers to the clergy at Redeemer (Winona) and Peace Lutheran Churches.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is assisting the family. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.chippewavalleycremation.com