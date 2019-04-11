Gerald Weber

Gerald “Jerry” H. Weber age 87 of Edina, Minnesota, died peacefully on Sunday April 7, 2019.
Jerry was born and raised in Menomonie, Wisconsin. Jerry attended Dunn County Aggie High School in Menomonie where he met his wife Mary. Following their marriage, they moved to Bloomington, Minnesota. As co-owner of Kenwood-Penn TV, he helped bring color TV to the area in the early 1960’s. Jerry will be remembered as a happy and loving man who loved his family dearly. A special thank you to the staff at Augustana Chapel View in Hopkins, Minnesota for their wonderful care and thoughtfulness.
Jerry is survived by son Thomas (Jennifer) and grandchildren Elizabeth (Andrew) Clasen, Tommy (Cara) Weber, and Emily (Ryan) Curley, 6 great grandchildren, brother, LaVerne (Donna) Weber and many loving family and friends.
Preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Mary Catherine (Page), parents William and Irma Weber, a brother Robert Weber and infant daughter.
Mass of Christian Burial will held at 10:30 AM Saturday April 13, 2019 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and burial in the church cemetery, both in Menomonie, Wisconsin. Visitation will be one hour prior to Mass at the church.
Online condolences may be made at www.rhielfuneralhome.com
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Menomonie is serving the family.