Geraldine Anderson

Geraldine D. Anderson, 80, of Eau Claire, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, with her family close by her side.
She was born July 12, 1939, in Amberg, WI, the daughter of Chester and Julia (Periolot) Gorski. Geraldine was married to Bob Anderson and later divorced. She worked as a cook at many places, including Camp-We-Ha-Kee and Rainbow Lodge, both in Winter, WI.
Geraldine loved gardening and taking care of her flowers. She loved to babysit many wonderful children. Most of all, she cherished spending time with her only granddaughter, Samantha, as well as with her beloved family.
She is survived by her daughter, Georgia (Michael) Smith of Eau Claire; granddaughter, Samantha Smith of Eau Claire; one brother, John Gorski of Janesville, WI; two sisters, Lorraine Gorski of Orlando, FL and Star Goldsmith of Merrillan, WI.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, James Orient; two brothers; and one sister.
Geraldine’s wish was for no public services to be held.
