Geraldine (Geri) Mae Biegel, 80, of Augusta, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire. She was born in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, on April 27, 1942, the youngest of eight children born to Arthur C. and Harriett (nee Cleasby) Minto.

During her formative years, Geri lived in Augusta with her foster parents, Godfrey (Fritz) and Opal Henning, growing up on their farm. She spent her high school senior year living with her teacher and good friend, Richard Weber, and his wife, Maxine, in Eau Claire, and graduating from Memorial High School. After high school, she entered the U.S. Army and was proud to be part of the Military Police.

