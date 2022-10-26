Geraldine (Geri) Mae Biegel, 80, of Augusta, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire. She was born in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, on April 27, 1942, the youngest of eight children born to Arthur C. and Harriett (nee Cleasby) Minto.
During her formative years, Geri lived in Augusta with her foster parents, Godfrey (Fritz) and Opal Henning, growing up on their farm. She spent her high school senior year living with her teacher and good friend, Richard Weber, and his wife, Maxine, in Eau Claire, and graduating from Memorial High School. After high school, she entered the U.S. Army and was proud to be part of the Military Police.
Upon her discharge from the Army, she worked for Sacred Heart Hospital and enjoyed her time spent with the nuns and moving them to the new hospital location on Clairemont. She was very proud of this and let everyone know whenever she was in the hospital.
After their marriage on April 24, 1965, Pete and Geri lived on their farm in Augusta for the remainder of their lives. They had two children, Mary and Robert. Geri was a tomboy through and through and loved all animals, especially horses, which she had until about four years before her death. She spent many hours breaking horses and injuring herself, but always getting right back on. She drove a school bus, bartended for years before and after her retirement career of 31 years with the Augusta Post Office. She brought home many dogs that she found abandoned on her mail route. She enjoyed canning vegetables from her garden and meats from the farm. In later years, she especially loved canning dill and bread and butter pickles along with pickled beets.
Geri loved her many nights of bowling in Neillsville and in Augusta and pool league in Augusta and surrounding areas. She loved preparing soups for the yearly deer hunting season on Biegel Hill and then gathering with friends at Sportsman’s Bowling Alley.
Geri will be deeply missed by her children, Mary Biegel of Mosinee and Robert Biegel of Augusta; and grandson Wyatt Biegel (Shyanne Lawson) and two great grandchildren, Giddeon and Cora, all of Augusta, along with sister and brother-in-law, Rosie and Irving Curtiss, of Eau Claire, and several nieces and nephews.
Geri was preceded in death by her husband, Pete, on October 7, 2015, parents, foster parents and six brothers.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, October 29, 2022, from noon until 4:00 p.m. at the Augusta Bridge Creek Fire Department on.
We would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Sacred Heart Hospital who took such great care of Geri. The family is assisted by the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta.