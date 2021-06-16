Geraldine Grahs

Geraldine “Geri” I. Grahs, of Eau Claire, WI passed away at the age of 97 on June 11th, 2021.
Geri was born April 9th, 1924 to Anna and Paul Messerschmidt near Sleepy Eye, MN. On February 17th, 1951 she married Donald L Grahs in Stillwater, MN. They resided in Eau Claire, WI where they raised their 4 children. Over the years Geri worked as a waitress at the Eau Claire Cafe, The Normandy, and Woolworths before retiring at 65. She loved spending time with her family and friends. She especially enjoyed taking her great grandkids on the city bus to Arbys, baking cookies with them and beating them at card games and dice. She was known as Cookie Grandma by many.
Geri is preceded in death by her parents; 3 sisters; 4 brothers; her husband, Donald Grahs; and great grandson, Chandler Philson.
Geri is survived by her 4 children, Dennis Grahs of St Paul, MN, Pam (Steve) Goss of Eau Claire, Richard Grahs of Dalzell, IL and Larry (Kathy) Grahs of Elk Mound; 8 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; sister, Beverly Hale of New Ulm, MN; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
The family would like to thank the staff at Milestone Assisted living and Memory Care for all they did for Geri.
Visitation will be held at Smith Funeral Chapel, 2222 London Road Eau Claire, on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 10:00 am followed by a service at 11:00 am. Burial will follow the service at Lakeview Cemetery. Friends and family may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com.