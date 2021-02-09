Geraldine Ellen (Goss) Grohn went to her heavenly home early Friday morning, February 5. She is now re-united with her loving husband Victor and together are undoubtedly singing praises with their Lord.
Geraldine (Gerry) was born April 30, 1924 to Glenn and Olive Goss. One of 10 children, Geraldine grew up on the family farm in rural Osseo, WI and attended Country School through eighth grade. Throughout her teen years, she continued to help on the farm but eventually went to work in the “big” city of Eau Claire. She was employed for several years at Shedd-Brown printing company. It was while working there, that a co-worker Vivian Grohn introduced Gerry to her brother Victor (Vic). Their courtship resulted in their marriage at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Eau Claire, on May 10, 1952.
Since Vic was in the fledgling years of starting up an Eau Claire-based construction company (Hehl-Grohn Construction) with his good friend and business partner, Carl Hehl, it was only natural that he built the couple’s first house on North Shore Drive. They resided at that address until 1967 at which time they built a new home in rural Fall Creek and continued raising their family of five children.
Gerry loved gardening, fishing, camping, traveling, playing cards and spending time with her family. Faith and church were very important to her. Vic and Gerry were members of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Fall Creek and Gerry participated in Ladies Fellowship, bible study, and quilting. She also taught Sunday School for many years and was member of the church choir. She was a member of Lutheran Women’s Missionary League and volunteered at the Bethesda Thrift Store in Eau Claire. As members of the Fall Creek community, Vic and Gerry were instrumental in the creation of the Wunderhaven Retirement Apartment Complex in Fall Creek.
Vic and Gerry loved to travel. Their Chevy Suburbans and various pop-up campers took them and their children to numerous locales in the “lower 48” as well as to Canada and Alaska. In retirement, it was this travel bug that eventually brought them to be involved in “Laborers for Christ,” a volunteer church-building organization operated through the Lutheran Church — Missouri Synod. Through their journeys to numerous states, they developed a wonderful network of new friends and acquaintances.
After Vic’s passing in 1993, Gerry loved spending time with her family at their cabin on Blueberry Lake. She also greatly enjoyed hanging out with a group of Fall Creek ladies that became affectionately known in the community as the “Golden Girls.”
Family meant everything to Gerry. She was always proud to proclaim to anyone in earshot that “He’s my son, daughter, grandson, or granddaughter!” Her family loved their “Granny” dearly as well. We will greatly miss her silliness, feisty attitude, and gentle laugh.
Geraldine is survived by her son, Delain (Cheryl) Grohn, daughter Cheryl (Dean) Mathwig, son Warren (Jan) Grohn, son Keith (Tom) Grohn, son Bruce (Sue) Grohn; grandchildren: Dana (Ryan) McMullen, Heather (Mark) Hansen, Jason (Amy) Mathwig, Joel (Ali) Mathwig, Ben (Clara) Grohn, Rachel Grohn, Zachary Grohn, John Grohn; Great-Grandchildren: Parker and Kinley McMullen, Cole and Rylie Hansen, and Graham Mathwig. Also, siblings Alma Zich, Darrell Goss, Marie Phillips, and Norma (Harley) Voetmann, sister-in-law, Monica Goss along with many nieces and nephews.
Geraldine was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Victor; parents, Glenn (Olive) Goss, siblings Percilla Hanson (Leonard), Raymond (Avis) Goss, Ione (Laverne) Schulz, Ronald Goss, Clarence (Elaine) Goss. In-laws, Lawrence (Hilda) Grohn, Lucille Hehl-Schwiebert, (Carl Hehl, Bert Schwiebert), Gloria (Jerome) Sneen, Gordon (Lois) Grohn, Vivian (Omer) Berg, Norman Zich, Terrance Phillips, Diane Goss.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 11am at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church 721 S State St, in Fall Creek prior to a visitation at 9:30 followed by a burial at Rest Haven Cemetery. The funeral will be live stream on the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church’s YouTube page.
The family would like to thank the staff at SilverLeaf Assisted Living in Augusta for the care they provided Gerry during the past several months.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Ladies Fellowship, Fall Creek.
Stokes, Prock, & Mundt Funeral Chapel is serving the family. To express condolences online, please visit: stokesprockandmundt.com.