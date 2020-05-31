Geraldine “Geri” Helen Hendrickson Hanson was born January 23, 1934 in Eau Claire, WI to Harry and Frances (nee Olson) Hendrickson. She died May 23, 2020 at Church Creek in Arlington Heights, IL.
After graduating from Eau Claire Senior High School; Geri started her college education at Eau Claire State College (now called University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire). She then graduated with her nursing diploma from Swedish Hospital School of Nursing in Minneapolis, MN in 1956. She went on to later earn her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from University of Minnesota.
She served as a Captain in the Air Force in the 109th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, doing triage and emergency nursing as well as participating in the Berlin Airlift Crisis.
While at the university in Eau Claire she met her future husband, Michael Amandus Hanson, and they were married on March 4, 1967.
Geri began her nursing career at Fairview Hospital in Minneapolis. She went on to proudly hold both bedside and supervisory nursing positions throughout her 45-year career. She ended her career as a private duty nurse for Alpha Christian Registry working in a variety of institutional and private settings. After retiring, she continued to volunteer as a parish nurse. She was an exceptional, compassionate and loving nurse as well as a fierce advocate for her patients and families.
Geri was a woman of deep faith and boundless love and compassion. Having been baptized and confirmed Lutheran, she was strongly involved with church activities at the various churches she was a member of including St. Peter’s in Arlington Heights and Our Redeemer in Prospect Heights. In recent years, she joined St. Simon’s Episcopal Church. She was very proud to be a participant and leader of Community Bible Study in Arlington Heights. She was proud of her Norwegian heritage and for many years was an active member of Sons of Norway - Skjold Lodge.
She loved music and enjoyed attending both Ravinia Festival and Lyric Opera of Chicago. She was an accomplished pianist and oboist. She also adored dancing and attended the Viennese Ball for several years at UW-Eau Claire. She was a Cub Scout and Campfire Girls leader. Her faith remained strong even until the very end.
Geri was a wonderful and loving mother. Her children adored and will dearly miss her. She was thrilled to be a grandmother and cherished every moment with her grandchildren.
Geri had a smile as wide as the sun. Her relentless optimism, joyful disposition, deep faith and endless love brought smiles to all those around her.
Geraldine is survived by her children; Kjel (LorieAnn) Hanson of Wheeling, IL, Julie (Dr. JoAnn Lagman) Hanson of Arlington Heights, IL , Paul Amandus Hanson, of Gilpin County, CO; her grandchildren Kari Elizabeth Hanson, Lillian Bea Hanson and John A. Lagman Hanson and her six step- grandchildren; her stepsons Richard Hanson of Elkhorn, WI, Steve Hanson Miller of Denison, IA, her brother Michael C. (Sandra) Hendrickson of Monterrey, California and her loving brothers in law and sisters in law , cousins, nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Michael, her grandson Jesse Amandus Hanson Lagman and her parents.
The family wishes to thank the exceptional nurses and aides on the Bridge to Rediscovery Unit at Church Creek in Arlington Heights as well as the clinical staff from Heartland Hospice.
Memorial service will be announced at a later date pending the coronavirus pandemic, but it will take place at St. Simon Episcopal Church, 717 W Kirchoff Rd, Arlington Heights, IL 60005
Internment at a future date at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Alzheimer’s Assn. Greater Illinois Chapter, 8430 W. Bryn Mawr, Suite 800, Chicago, IL 60631.
Funeral information and condolences www.GlueckertFH.com or (847) 253-0168.