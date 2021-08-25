Geraldine L. Olson, 101, of Eau Claire, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 23, 2021 at BeeHive Homes in Eau Claire with family by her side.
Gerry was born on April 5, 1920 in Eau Claire to Bernard and Stella (Woodford) Huse. She attended Eau Claire Senior High and graduated with the Class of 1938. On November 1, 1942, Gerry married Helmer B. Olson in Eleva, WI.
She began a career at Armour Meats in Eau Claire and worked there until her retirement.
Gerry and Helmer were avid Cavaliers fans and they would always go to the ballpark early so they could get their favorite seats at the stadium. They treasured their many winters spent together in Florida, especially when joined by family. She was a member of First Lutheran Church where she volunteered her time at funeral lunches well into her 90’s. She even had the opportunity to meet President Barack Obama and shake his hand upon his visit to her home church. Gerry enjoyed her weekly shopping and lunch trips to the Oakwood Mall on Fridays with her lifelong friend, Shirley Johnson.
Her family always cherished their moments together, especially when they had the privilege of enjoying Gerry’s special homemade pumpkin bars, potato pancakes, and hot beef sandwiches. Gerry was loving and gracious to all she met. She had a heart of gold, and her family always felt her incredible care, generosity, and faithfulness.
Gerry was loved by many, as evidenced by the outpouring of support from community who showed up for her 100th birthday parade that made its way to a Today Show feature. Her impact reached many and her legacy will always live on through the lives she touched. She will be deeply missed.
Thank you to BeeHive Homes and Moments Hospice for providing exceptional care in her final days. Our family is forever grateful for your warmth and graciousness.
Gerry is survived by her son-in-law, Dennis Roberts; three grandchildren, Jodie (Mark) Cronin, Joel (Janine) Roberts and Rick (Jillyn) Geissler; ten grandchildren, Sarah (Ben) Hundt, Samantha, Emily, and Haley Cronin, Seth Roberts, Nikki (Ryan) Balts, Andrew (Rachel), Alex, and Anna Geissler, and Kalysta Griffin; and five great-great grandchildren, Jack and Easton Hundt, Ben, Jacob, and Noah Balts; sister-in-law, Alice Huse; and also by numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two daughters, Donna Geissler and Diane Roberts; granddaughter, Angela Griffin; three siblings, Harold “Hap” (Helen) Huse, Emil Huse, and Lorraine “Toots” (Don) Kramer.
A visitation will be held from 10-11am on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 814 First Avenue in Eau Claire. A memorial service will be held at 11am at the funeral home with Pastor Scott Miller officiating. Burial will be at Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire. For online condolences, please visit www.lenmarkfh.com