Geraldine Van Tassel, age 93, passed away August 13, 2022 at her home in Osseo, WI surrounded by her family. She was born March 8, 1929 to Vernon and Ida Hudson.

Gerry married Warren E. Van Tassel on November 12, 1949 at St. Luke’s church in Foster, WI. She served as treasurer for the Town of Sumner for 60 years, and served on the Trempealeau County board for 14 years. Gerry loved to quilt. She would spend many hours at her sewing machine. She made quilts for her family and her many friends as well.

To plant a tree in memory of Geraldine Van Tassel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you