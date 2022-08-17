Geraldine Van Tassel, age 93, passed away August 13, 2022 at her home in Osseo, WI surrounded by her family. She was born March 8, 1929 to Vernon and Ida Hudson.
Gerry married Warren E. Van Tassel on November 12, 1949 at St. Luke’s church in Foster, WI. She served as treasurer for the Town of Sumner for 60 years, and served on the Trempealeau County board for 14 years. Gerry loved to quilt. She would spend many hours at her sewing machine. She made quilts for her family and her many friends as well.
She is survived by her children, Nancy Anderson, Susan (Bryan) Thibedeau, and Vern Van Tassel; grandchildren, Jennifer (Bruce) Hobbs, Warren A. (Destiny) Van Tassel, Curtis (Amber) Smith and Tammy (Mike) Knudtson; great grandchildren, Oaklynn Van Tassel, Ryun (Mollie) Hobbs, Tyler (Heaven) Hobbs, and Jordan (Matt) Hobbs, Delaney, Wyatt, Aiden, Brantley, Hailie, Trinity, Mason; great great grandchildren, Nevaeh, Analyssia, Christian, Sterling, and Harrison; she is further survived by her sisters, Toni Dahl and Audrey Tomten.
Gerry is preceded in death by her husband, Warren E. Van Tassel; parents, Vernon and Ida Hudson; sister, Juanita (Elwin) Bucholz; and son in law, Larry J. Anderson.
Funeral services for Gerry will take place Friday, August 19th at 11:00 a.m. at the United Church of Christ in Osseo, WI. Pastors Julie Garber and John Paul will officiate. Family and friends are invited to visitation Thursday, August 18, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the church, and Friday, August 19, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until time of service.
The Schiefelbein Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements, 715-597-3711.
