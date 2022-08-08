Geraldine A Webster, 85, formerly of Gilman, passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at Aspirus Care and Rehab in Medford.
She was born on December 16, 1936 in South Dakota to the Henry and Ada (Yunker) Webster. The family moved to the Gilman area and settled on the family farm near Donald.
Geraldine was a kind and loving person. She never said a negative thing about others. She was a great joke and story teller. Geraldine took particular interest in all of the family news. She enjoyed kings in the corner the Lawrence Welk show and more recently was an adamant Wheel of Fortune watcher. Even small favors done for her she would say “bless your pea picking heart.”
She is survived by her brothers, Charles (Virginia) Webster of Gilman and Wayne (Judy) Webster of Fall Creek, her sisters, Janet Hagen of Oshkosh and Debra (Curtiss) Brown of Bangor as well as many nieces and nephews. Geraldine is preceded in death by her parents, a nephew, two brother-in-laws, and one grandnephew.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at Zion Lutheran Church-Gilman with Pastor Brian Beardsly officiating.
Burial will follow in Meadowbrook Cemetery-Gilman. Visitation will be one hour prior to services on Tuesday. Plombon Funeral Service assisted the family.
