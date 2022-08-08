Geraldine Webster.jpg

Geraldine A Webster, 85, formerly of Gilman, passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at Aspirus Care and Rehab in Medford.

She was born on December 16, 1936 in South Dakota to the Henry and Ada (Yunker) Webster. The family moved to the Gilman area and settled on the family farm near Donald.

