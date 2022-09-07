Gerd Eberhard Wolfgang Golly, age 83, passed away on September 2, 2022 at Dove Healthcare-South in Eau Claire. He was born on June 26, 1939 in Grottkau, Germany to Waltraud Golly (nee Heite) and Wolfgang Golly. He lived in Berlin, attended high school there followed by trade school specializing in agriculture.
In 1960, at age 21, he immigrated to the United States sponsored by his aunt and uncle, Guenther and Hildegard Golly. He lived and worked at McKee Acres in Black River Falls. Shortly after his immigration he was drafted into the U.S. Army and served three years in Germany.
After his discharge he returned to the United States and married Sonia Misenko in 1967. Together they had one daughter, Tasha. After their divorce he married Therese Rippley in 1976.
He worked for the Doughboy Company from 1966 to 1977, supervising their turkey growing farms. In 1986 he purchased his own turkey growing business from Guenther and Hildegard and raised turkeys and chickens until his retirement.
It was his love for hunting and fishing that prompted him to move to America. He also enjoyed gardening, reading, cooking, sports on TV and relaxing with a cocktail and a cigar. He enjoyed travel and often visited family in Germany. He really looked forward to every January in Puerto Vallarta.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter Tasha, her mother Sonia, his sisters, Heidrun Golly and Ingrid Waechter, his brother-in-law Klaus Waechter, and sister-in-law Ruth Rippley.
He is survived by the love of his life, Therese, two aunts Erica Heite and Krista Richter, his cousins Alex (Linda) Golly and Andrea (Smokey) Stover, his in-laws, Jan Jenn, Robert (Paulette) Rippley, Rita Rippley, George Rippley, Barb (Bill) Doyle, nieces and nephews, Marc Waechter, Andy (Rhonda) Jenn, Cathy (Chuck) Passon, Becki Jenn, Richard (Susan) Rippley, Sheila (Eric) Franck, Jeffrey Sonsalla, and his extended family, Jon and Maureen Homstad, Bridget Smith, and Miah (Kelly) Armour.
We would like to thank all the health care providers at Mayo Clinic Health System-Eau Claire and Dove Healthcare-South, who provided compassionate and excellent care,
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Mayo Clinic Health System or Dove Health Care-South in Gerd’s name.
Visitation will take place at Hulke Family Funeral Home on September 9, 2022 from 1 p.m. until the time of the service. A memorial service will take place at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Private family inurnment will take place at a later date in the Calvary Cemetery in Arcadia, Wisconsin.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com Hulke Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, Wisconsin 54701 is assisting the family with arrangements.