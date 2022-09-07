Gerd Eberhard Wolfgang Golly, age 83, passed away on September 2, 2022 at Dove Healthcare-South in Eau Claire. He was born on June 26, 1939 in Grottkau, Germany to Waltraud Golly (nee Heite) and Wolfgang Golly. He lived in Berlin, attended high school there followed by trade school specializing in agriculture.

In 1960, at age 21, he immigrated to the United States sponsored by his aunt and uncle, Guenther and Hildegard Golly. He lived and worked at McKee Acres in Black River Falls. Shortly after his immigration he was drafted into the U.S. Army and served three years in Germany.

