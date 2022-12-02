Gerhard “Jerry” A. Kretschmer, age 91, of Eau Claire passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022, at Heritage Court Memory Care in Eau Claire. He was born on September 23, 1931, in Breslau, Germany, and traveled to the U.S. in the 1950's via sponsorship. At the time he could not speak English and learned with the help of comic books.
After a period of time, he moved to Omaha and got a job at Armours Meat Packing. He met his wife, Lidia, at a European gathering home. They married just after he was drafted into the U.S. Army. Been married for 68 years. The army made him a U.S. citizen and stationed him in Germany for 2 years.
He worked several jobs, but ended up back at Armours where he made his career and eventually transferred with them to their plant in Eau Claire. He retired when the plant closed down. His strong work ethic led him to Sacred Heart as security guard. Eventually, he permanently retired due to major knee issues.
He and his wife loved to travel, snowbirds in Las Vegas and Florida for several years. He was not a gambler, but Lidia made up for it. In the summers, they enjoyed spending time in Eau Claire and at their trailer on Lake Chetek. He was a proud member of the Moose Lodge.
Dad loved to dance, drink beer, watch TV, and play smear.
Gerhard is preceded by his parents, Arthur & Klara Kretschmer, and granddaughter, Rochelle Kretschmer.
He is survived by his wife, Lidia Kretschmer of Eau Claire; children: Ed (Cheri) Kretschmer of Chetek, Jim (Rhonda) Kretschmer of Eau Claire, Cindy (Tom) Luebbe of Wausau and Gary (Laurie) Kretschmer of Fall Creek; six grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren.