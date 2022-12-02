Gerhard Kretschmer pic.jpg

Gerhard “Jerry” A. Kretschmer, age 91, of Eau Claire passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022, at Heritage Court Memory Care in Eau Claire. He was born on September 23, 1931, in Breslau, Germany, and traveled to the U.S. in the 1950's via sponsorship. At the time he could not speak English and learned with the help of comic books.

After a period of time, he moved to Omaha and got a job at Armours Meat Packing. He met his wife, Lidia, at a European gathering home. They married just after he was drafted into the U.S. Army. Been married for 68 years. The army made him a U.S. citizen and stationed him in Germany for 2 years.

Recommended for you