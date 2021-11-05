Gerhardt “Gay” John Gerike, 97, passed away peacefully Monday, Nov. 1, 2021 surrounded by his family and his wife of 70 years at Marshfield Hospital in Eau Claire, WI. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 at Grace Lutheran Church in Augusta, WI, with visitation from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. immediately prior to the service. Pastor Jonathan Wessel will officiate and burial will follow after the service at East Lawn Cemetery in Augusta with military rights. Pallbearers will be: Steven Gerike; Travis Gerike; Scott Gerike; Brett Palmer; Ben Meemken; and Dean Daniels.
Gerhardt was born on October 12, 1924 at the home of his parents, John and Erna (Harke) Gerike. He was a lifelong resident of Augusta, a member of Grace Lutheran Church and he graduated from Augusta High School. He married Beverly Claudine Biesecker, on May 5, 1951. Together they welcomed three wonderful children, Gail Ann, Jeffrey John and Nancy Jean.
Gerhardt was a World War II and Korean War Veteran. He retired from the Eau Claire County Highway Dept. after many years of service when he was 62. He enjoyed being involved in community events and received honorary member awards from both the American Legion and the VFW for his time served. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping at various resorts with his family.
Gerhardt is preceded in death by: daughter Gail Ann Palmer; brother Donald and sister-in-law Dorothy Gerike; and his parents, John and Erna Gerike;
He is survived by children: Dan Palmer of Thorp; Jeff (Diane) Gerike of Augusta; Nancy (Don) Revak of Eau Claire.
Grandchildren: Steven (Amee) Gerike; Scott (Jamie) Gerike; Janell Palmer; Brett (Brittney) Palmer; Ana (Ben) Meemken; Kristina (Jason) Fremstad.
Great Grandchildren: Jordan Gerike; Travis Gerike; Reese Gerike; Cora Gerike; Ashdyn Fremstad; Paisley Fremstad; Beckem Palmer; Breya Palmer; Calvin Meemken.
Gerhardt dedicated his life to his family and friends, and was at peace joining daughter Gail Ann, brother Donald and his parents in heaven.
The family would like to thank the doctors, chaplain and staff on the 4th floor at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire for taking such wonderful care of Gerhardt and his family. The family is assisted by Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta.